Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,950 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $263.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.