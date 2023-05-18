Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,136 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

