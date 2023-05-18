Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,385 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

