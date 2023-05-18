Todd C. Larson Sells 1,018 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

