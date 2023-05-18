Todd C. Larson Sells 1,018 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

