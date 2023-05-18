Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and approximately $10.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00007095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,801.79 or 1.00004096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002413 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.96862317 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $11,028,308.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.