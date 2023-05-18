Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.49

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Tosoh Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

