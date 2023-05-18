Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,814,707.70 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

TSCO traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 1,373,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,213. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

