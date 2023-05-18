Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,814,707.70 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %
TSCO traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 1,373,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,213. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
