Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 670.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

