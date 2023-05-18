Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TMCI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,683. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of -0.01.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,370,000 after buying an additional 231,028 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after buying an additional 495,847 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
