Tredje AP fonden Acquires 8,739 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.32. 1,301,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

