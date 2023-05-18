Tredje AP fonden Has $24.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

