Tredje AP fonden Has $35.20 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,260. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

