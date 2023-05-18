Tredje AP fonden Has $55.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.65 and its 200-day moving average is $359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.