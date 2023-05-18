Tredje AP fonden Purchases 67,454 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.