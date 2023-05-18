Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.75% of Trex worth $81,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,248. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

