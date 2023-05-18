TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Sells $29,221.50 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriMas Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Articles

