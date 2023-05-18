True Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $14.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $672.11. 679,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

