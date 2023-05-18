True Capital Management Invests $339,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.59. 896,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

