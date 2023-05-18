True Capital Management Invests $576,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

True Capital Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Netflix by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,262,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $372,412,000 after buying an additional 530,920 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 137,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $26.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,322,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

