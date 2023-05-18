True Capital Management Takes $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,992,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 994,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.