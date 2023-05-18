TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0499 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $52.70 million and $4.83 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,106,138 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,056,958,325.6273409 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05057807 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,941,504.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

