Truist Financial Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.27. 2,660,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,696. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

