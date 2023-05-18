Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570,144 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.62% of Truist Financial worth $353,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

TFC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,380. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

