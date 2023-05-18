U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 0.2%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 496,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 672,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.15 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 257,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

