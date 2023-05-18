Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

