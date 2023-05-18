Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
Uni-President China Company Profile
