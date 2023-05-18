uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 6.6%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 237,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 546,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

