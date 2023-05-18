Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $43.87 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $43.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00019692 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00340577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39183018 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $62,678,341.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

