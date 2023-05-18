United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

