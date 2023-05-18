Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.67. 22,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 166,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.