Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

