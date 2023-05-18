Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upstart Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,204 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

