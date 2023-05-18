Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.05. 1,736,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

