Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,336. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

