Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

