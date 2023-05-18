Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Reduced by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

