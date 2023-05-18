Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is DAGCO Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.24. 188,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

