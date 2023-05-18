Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.07. 2,536,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,841. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. The stock has a market cap of $295.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

