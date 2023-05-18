Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,106 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.72. 1,441,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

