Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,449. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.