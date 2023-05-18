Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,224 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,504,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,210,816. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

