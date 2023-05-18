Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,396. The stock has a market cap of $626.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $245.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $9,887,984. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

