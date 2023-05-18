Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.23. 1,104,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

