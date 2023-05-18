Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.52. The company had a trading volume of 812,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,343. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.