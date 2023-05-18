Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 15,166 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.37. 6,761,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,605. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

