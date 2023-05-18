Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average is $366.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

