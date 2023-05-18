Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 62,290 shares.The stock last traded at $81.96 and had previously closed at $82.80.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

