Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,541. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

