Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns “Initiates” Rating from 22nd Century Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating restated by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 466,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,589,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 88.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

