Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $1.30 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02208597 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,753,715.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

