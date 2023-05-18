Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.42 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Venus has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00018775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,905,772 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

